ITHEMBA GENERAL TRADING

POSITION: TENDER ADMINISTRATOR X 3

Qualifications:

• Admin/Supply Chain Management or Related Equivalent qualification Work Experience:

• +- 10 Years’ experience in Supply chain management and/or Construction tender processing

• Extensive admin experience

• Drivers Licence

Knowledge:

• Tender Processes

• Attend Tender Briefings and tender sub mission

Behavioral Competencies:

• Be willing to travel between the offices and be able to relocate

• Management Skills

• Strong Computer Skills

• Effective Communication Skills, both written and verbal.

• Problem-solving techniques and effective conflict management skills.

• Must be highly organized

• Ability to engage with senior management and clients.

Should you meet the above requirements, please email your CV to ithembageneraltrading@gmail.com Attention: HR Department. Please note that only people with relevant experience and qualification that needs to apply.

Closing date: 07 FEBRUARY 2026 @16:00

PLEASE NOTE THAT FEEDBACK WILL BE GIVEN TO SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES ONLY