ITHEMBA GENERAL TRADING
POSITION: TENDER ADMINISTRATOR X 3
Qualifications:
• Admin/Supply Chain Management or Related Equivalent qualification Work Experience:
• +- 10 Years’ experience in Supply chain management and/or Construction tender processing
• Extensive admin experience
• Drivers Licence
Knowledge:
• Tender Processes
• Attend Tender Briefings and tender sub mission
Behavioral Competencies:
• Be willing to travel between the offices and be able to relocate
• Management Skills
• Strong Computer Skills
• Effective Communication Skills, both written and verbal.
• Problem-solving techniques and effective conflict management skills.
• Must be highly organized
• Ability to engage with senior management and clients.
Should you meet the above requirements, please email your CV to ithembageneraltrading@gmail.com Attention: HR Department. Please note that only people with relevant experience and qualification that needs to apply.
Closing date: 07 FEBRUARY 2026 @16:00
PLEASE NOTE THAT FEEDBACK WILL BE GIVEN TO SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES ONLY