CROSSMAN:- Kevin Crossman, beloved husband, father and gaga.

Kevin passed away peacefully in his wife Rita’s arms at home in St. Francis Bay on 11.02.2026 at the age of 72 years. Kevin will always be remembered as a kind and humble man, cherished by all.

All our love, Rita, Tarryn, Kerri, Warren, Paige, Bryce and Willow.

A Celebration service for his life will be held in the Calvary Christian Church, 70 Tennyson Street, Quigney, East London on Wednesday, 11.02.2026 at 11 am.

The cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828.