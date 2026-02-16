Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAMERON:- Colin Andrew Bruce Cameron, of Sunrise-on-Sea, (formerly of Johannesburg), passed away on 11.02.2026 at the remarkable age of 89 years. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Dulcie, children Grant, Keith, Barry and their spouses Jenni, Debbie and Cindy, grandchildren Kelley, Jordan, Daniel, Ross, Teagan, Andrew, Claire and great-grandchildren Arthur and George.

A Celebration Service for his life will be held in the Gonubie Methodist Church, Recreation Road, Gonubie on Tuesday, 17.02.2026 at 11 am. The cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828.