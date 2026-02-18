Classifieds

FUNERAL SERVICE | PLATON EFSTRATIOU & ANNA (NÉE CHARALAMBOUS) EFSTRATIOU

PLATON EFSTRATIOU & ANNA (NÉE CHARALAMBOUS) EFSTRATIOU

With heavy hearts, we share the details of the funeral service for Platon and Anna Efstratiou. We will come together to honour their beautiful lives and bid them farewell on Friday, 20 February 2026, 10:30 am at the new Greek Orthodox of St George, corner of East Bend & Kiwi Rd, Beacon Bay, East London. Donations to the Greek Orthodox Church of St George in lieu of flowers

The funeral service will be shared via livestream for family and friends who cannot be present. Please click here to join online

Friends kindly accept this intimation.

