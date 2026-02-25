NEL: Billy passed away peacefully on 21 February 2026, aged 82 years. Fondly remembered by his children Kevin, Clare & Carolyn, son-in-law David, grandchildren Kate, Thomas, Warrick, Matthew, Jarred & Tai, and extended families & friends.
Celebration Service: Calvary Christian Church, Tennyson Street, Quigney , East London, Friday, 27 February 2026 at 2 pm.
Live-stream link will be available on Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
His cremation will be private. Friends kindly accept this intimation. www.sfhome.co.za