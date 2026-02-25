Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEL: Billy passed away peacefully on 21 February 2026, aged 82 years. Fondly remembered by his children Kevin, Clare & Carolyn, son-in-law David, grandchildren Kate, Thomas, Warrick, Matthew, Jarred & Tai, and extended families & friends.

Celebration Service: Calvary Christian Church, Tennyson Street, Quigney , East London, Friday, 27 February 2026 at 2 pm.

Live-stream link will be available on Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

His cremation will be private. Friends kindly accept this intimation. www.sfhome.co.za