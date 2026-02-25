Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOWNSEND:- Brian Henry Townsend of Kennersley Park and Yellow Sands, passed away on 20.02.2026 at the age of 82 years.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Nan, children Rory & Tiffany, Shawn & Soné, Dean & Joan, Clint & Sam, stepchildren Eric & Lisa, Stephen & Julie, Natalie & Lion, 13 grand-children, sister Ruth and family.

The Funeral Service will be held in the Beacon Baptist Church, Bonza Bay Road, Beacon Bay, East London on Thursday, 26.02.2026 at 2 pm. The cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828