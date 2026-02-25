Classifieds

TOWNSEND:- Brian Henry Townsend

TOWNSEND:- Brian Henry Townsend of Kennersley Park and Yellow Sands, passed away on 20.02.2026 at the age of 82 years.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Nan, children Rory & Tiffany, Shawn & Soné, Dean & Joan, Clint & Sam, stepchildren Eric & Lisa, Stephen & Julie, Natalie & Lion, 13 grand-children, sister Ruth and family.

The Funeral Service will be held in the Beacon Baptist Church, Bonza Bay Road, Beacon Bay, East London on Thursday, 26.02.2026 at 2 pm. The cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828

Editor’s Choice

1

Revenue overrun opens door to tax relief at 2026 Budget, says PayInc

2

Agriculture department lobbying Treasury for more money to fight foot and mouth disease

3

Qhawe reflects on life since being crowned Miss SA

4

DELORIS KOAN | We have to shift the dolosse of the mind

5

Hikers walk up a storm for NU2 children

Related Articles