Friends kindly receive the following intimation:

Polly Russell, late of Chamberlain Street, Komani, passed away peacefully at Wilgeheuwel Life Hospital in Johannesburg after a prolonged illness bravely bourne. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by her favourite and only brother-in law Roland (Lobby), loving children, Yvonne, Hillary & Peter, Sean & Yolanda, Garth, Cindy & Nick, Craig & Fiona, Jeff & Don, grandmother of Tyler & Charlotte, Rachel, Jonathan & Teagan, Jason, Dan, Lwazi, Tamryn, Jayden, Jenna, Kyle and Chloe, great grandmother of Beauden, extended family and mom’s many many friends

A Memorial Service will take place at the Wesley Methodist Church, 34 Ebden Street, Komani on Tuesday the 3rd of March 2026 at 11 o’clock. Family and friends are invited to join us dressed bright and colourful as we celebrate the life of our remarkable mother. The Cremation in East London thereafter will take place privately.

“Peace, perfect peace”

https://youtube.com/live/7V91Ne1t2C0