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The ACVV PE Suid (Newton Park branch)

Is kindly requesting anyone with information with regards to the whereabouts and identity of the biological father as well as the whereabouts of the biological mother, Cynthia Tamara Ncube of a boy child who was born on 10 July 2012 at Dora Nginza hospital and abandoned in Port Elizabeth to please contact the social worker Mrs M Maarman at 041 4509323 during o/h (8H00 – 16H00) from Monday to Friday.

If no information regarding the biological parents is received the boy child will be placed in the care of adopted parents.