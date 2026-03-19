Classifieds

PLUS 94 RESEARCH

. (. . )

PLUS 94

RESEARCH

We are Hiring!

Are you Dynamic?

High-spirited?

Hard Working?

Do you have a Grade

12 Certificate?

Join our team of

researchers in

East London.

We are looking for

energetic people to

join our team of field

researchers in East

London. You will be

collecting valuable

questionnaire data

from respondents,

using pre-programmed

tablets. This is an

exciting opportunity to

engage with people and

contribute to important

research!

For more information,

visit

www.plus94.co.za

Send your CV to

Simphiwe@plus94.co.za

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