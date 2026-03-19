PLUS 94
RESEARCH
We are Hiring!
Are you Dynamic?
High-spirited?
Hard Working?
Do you have a Grade
12 Certificate?
Join our team of
researchers in
East London.
We are looking for
energetic people to
join our team of field
researchers in East
London. You will be
collecting valuable
questionnaire data
from respondents,
using pre-programmed
tablets. This is an
exciting opportunity to
engage with people and
contribute to important
research!
For more information,
visit
www.plus94.co.za
Send your CV to
Simphiwe@plus94.co.za