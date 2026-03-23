Classifieds

ZITZKE: Terry Lue

.
. (. . )

ZITZKE: Terry Lue

Passed away peacefully at Lily Kirchmann Home on 15 March 2026, aged 65 years. Deeply missed by her daughter Sireena, sister Enola, nephews Jarret & Jason, and her extended family & friends. Remembered for the warmth, colour, humour & mischievous sparkle she brought to all who knew her.

Celebration Service: Staal Wing Lounge, Lily Kirchmann Home, Jarvis Road, Berea, East London, Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 2.30 pm.

Live-stream link will be available on Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Her cremation will be private.

Friends kindly accept this intimation. www.sfhome.co.za

Editor’s Choice

1

INSIGHT | Supporting land reform an investment in social and economic stability

2

EDITORIAL | R2.47bn wage bill but not a single public toilet maintained

3

From home-based idea to business helping others

4

Now is not the time for pettiness and political bickering

5

Mobile gallery brings rural artists to city audiences

Related Articles