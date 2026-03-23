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ZITZKE: Terry Lue

Passed away peacefully at Lily Kirchmann Home on 15 March 2026, aged 65 years. Deeply missed by her daughter Sireena, sister Enola, nephews Jarret & Jason, and her extended family & friends. Remembered for the warmth, colour, humour & mischievous sparkle she brought to all who knew her.

Celebration Service: Staal Wing Lounge, Lily Kirchmann Home, Jarvis Road, Berea, East London, Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 2.30 pm.

Live-stream link will be available on Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Her cremation will be private.

Friends kindly accept this intimation. www.sfhome.co.za