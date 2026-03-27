Classifieds

QUALIFIED OR SEMI QUALIFIED MOTOR MECHANIC

QUALIFIED OR SEMI QUALIFIED MOTOR

MECHANIC

Knowledge of light vehicles, SUV’s, 4x4 etc. Able to do Diagnostics/Fault finding. Must be well pre-sented and own transport will be an advantage. Valid drivers licence. Afrikaans or English speaking. Pre-ferred SA Citizen. Compe-tencies:

Accurate information gathering and analysis. Persevere problem solving & attention to detail.

SEND DETAILED CV WITH QUALIFICA-TIONS, CURRENT REFERENCES & VALID DRIVERS LICENCE TO

olofmotorspares@ telkomsa.net

OR WHATS UP TO 083 452 7010

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

EDITORIAL | Questions persist over Bafana’s choice of opponents in World Cup build-up

3

INSIGHT | Leaders who cling to power undermine democracy

4

‘If the little ones have made it this far, so can I’

5

AT THE BEACH | Maybe it’s time for an adventure in your own backyard

Related Articles