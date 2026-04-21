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WICKS (née Harris): Anne Jeanette passed away peacefully on 17.04.2026, aged 86 years. Sadly missed by her sons Rodney, Gordon & Lyall, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Ashley, Brendon & Jolene, Courtney, Hilton, Angus, Kirsty, and Murray-Gordon, great grandsons Connor & Carter, and extended families & friends.

Requiem Mass: St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Main Road, Gonubie, East London, Wednesday, 22.04.2026 at 10 am.

Live-stream link will be available on Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Cremation private.

Friends kindly accept this intimation. www.sfhome.co.za