Classifieds

PLANT HIRE DRIVERS & OPERATORS

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PLANT HIRE

Company seeks experience drivers and operators.

  • CODE 14 DRIVERS
  • TLB – MUST BE JCT
  • EXCAVATOR
  • CRANE TRUCK – CODE 10 & CODE 14
  • FRONT END LOADER
  • DOZER
  • TOW TRACTOR AND GRID
  • GRADERS

Requirements

  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Valid Operator competency Certificates
  • 3 Years Experience

Applicants need to be of sober habits, as employees are screened by breathalyser upon entry to site.

Drive trucks or construction equipment within East London, or further afield.

Email CV to Sipho at hsadmin@vaduba.co.za or whatsapp to 082 787 8016

If you have not been contacted within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

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