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Paul David Hounsell passed away peacefully at home in Tableview, Cape Town, on Saturday, 23 May 2026, at the age of 60.

Dearly loved son of Trevor and Jean. Loving brother of Mark and Lindee & Anne and Sharad. Proud father of Courtney and Niconette, Camilla, Sinead and Shannon & Tristan and grandfather of Harper and Ryver.

Paul’s garden was his sanctuary. He took real pride in what he grew, endlessly experimenting with new chilli varieties and perfecting his sauces. It was where he was most himself.

Diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January 2026, Paul faced it the way he faced most things in life — with courage and, somehow, with humour. In the months that followed, through chemotherapy and radiation, he remained stubbornly, himself. That took a particular kind of strength.

He will be missed in ways that are hard to put into words. There was nobody quite like him, and the gap he leaves in our hearts is one we will carry always.