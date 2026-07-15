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BARNES: Fr. William Hudson (Fr. Billy) passed away peacefully at Emmaus Convent, East London, on 10 July 2026, aged 92 years. Ordained to the Sacred Priesthood on 7 December 1958, Fr. Billy devoted 67 years to faithful service as a priest. Sadly missed by his nephew Gregory & his wife Lizette, nephew Patrick, nieces Jennifer & Mary-Louise, extended family, friends & fellow clergy. Fr. Billy’s remains will enter the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Brabant Street, Cambridge, East London, on Tuesday, 21 July 2026 at 10 am, where a viewing will commence. Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul at 11 am, followed by his cremation at the Cambridge Crematorium Chapel. Live-stream link will be available on Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Friends kindly accept this intimation. www.sfhome.co.za