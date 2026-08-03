Oh Lord forgive me for the Sin I might had committed unpredictable during my time of existence in Life and put me through to where Lazarus is, while still in good faith with you my God.
Celebration Ceremony of the Late
REVD SYNOD PHAKADE SISWANA
Sunrise: 09th August 1932
Sunset: 25th July 2026
Burial: 06th August 2026
Arrival of His Remains at home led by Priests at 07h00
Venue: 1st Gate Mvuzi A/A Mount Frere
Joining Ingqungquthela yangasentla sivuma UNDIYAKHOLWA
Allow me God to respond to the Loud voice calling me to leave this unpleasant Universe.
Sir Pat Nogantsho - Contact: 082 513 1028 / 068 525 2184