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Oh Lord forgive me for the Sin I might had committed unpredictable during my time of existence in Life and put me through to where Lazarus is, while still in good faith with you my God.

Celebration Ceremony of the Late

REVD SYNOD PHAKADE SISWANA

Sunrise: 09th August 1932

Sunset: 25th July 2026

Burial: 06th August 2026

Arrival of His Remains at home led by Priests at 07h00

Venue: 1st Gate Mvuzi A/A Mount Frere

Joining Ingqungquthela yangasentla sivuma UNDIYAKHOLWA

Allow me God to respond to the Loud voice calling me to leave this unpleasant Universe.

Sir Pat Nogantsho - Contact: 082 513 1028 / 068 525 2184