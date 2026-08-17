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HOSPITALITY OPERATIONS MANAGER

The Role – Sea Whisper Guest House seeks experienced Operations Manager to lead daily guest house services and tour co-ordination. Candidate must possess strong leadership skills, disciplined stock control/purchasing/financial skills, ability to manage/develop/train staff | proven property management skills. Key Responsibilities | Coordinate workflows across front of house, competent on Nightsbridge/Zero VAT/MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook | Preparation/control of financial budgets| management accounts |purchasing, stock control and supply chains |Coordination of tours SA/Zimbabwe/Mozambique. Requirements Detailed CV/References |Certified Diplomas/Qualifications | 4-6 years on the job experience |Written and spoken English, Xhosa, Shona, basic Portuguese , current driver’s license necessary for role’s cross border culture tour coordination |Prepared to work irregular shifts, holidays and weekends R12000 per month plus benefits |Email : seawhisper@isat.co.za |applicants must meet above all requirements | subject to written contract |verification and compliance with SA Labour and Immigration law |employer reserves right not to make an appointment