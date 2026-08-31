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GOLDSWAIN: Malcolm Colin (Mackie) Goldswain, of Beacon Bay, East London, passed away on 09.08.2026 at the age of 88 years. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Joy, Children Michelle, Craig & Rose and grand-children Kyra and Matthew. A Celebration Service for his life will be held in St. Nicholas’s Church, Pell Street, Beacon Bay, East London, on Thursday, 03.09.2026 at 3 pm. The cremation took place privately. “A legend who will be loved forever.” Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828.