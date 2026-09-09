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BAX (NÉE BRUG-MAN): PAMELA LYNNE (fondly known as Pam) passed away peacefully at home on 03.09.2026, at the age of 77 years. Lovingly remembered by her husband Jon, children Simone & Mario, Jacqui & Jono, Julian & Natasha, Ryan & Caroline, grandchildren Alessi, Fenn, Conan, Everett & Christian, sister-in-law Gill, brother-in-law Steve & his wife Rita, and extended family & friends. A Memorial Service in celebration of Pam’s life will be held at the Oak Room, Parklands, 74 Jarvis Road, Berea, East London, on Friday, 11.09.2026 at 2.30 pm. Live-stream link will be available on Stones Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Pam’s cremation will be private. Friends kindly accept this intimation. www.sfhome.co.za