Actress Manaka Ranaka is mourning the death of her daughter, Katlego, who passed away on Thursday.
Katlego's sudden death has shocked the entertainment industry.
Known for her vibrant personality and multifaceted talents, Katlego was making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.
She was an actress, musician, radio presenter and DJ, captivating audiences with her energy and natural charm.
Katlego’s career was on the rise, with performances on popular TV shows, musical contributions and engaging radio broadcasts.
Her family, friends, and fans have been left heartbroken by the untimely loss of such a promising and talented individual.
In a heartfelt tribute, one fan wrote on social media, “Katlego’s light and energy will be missed by everyone who knew her.”
Katlego's sister Thandokuhle shared a video of Katlego on her Instagram account on Friday evening and captioned the post: “My angel, my first love, my soul sista. Never did I think that this day would come so soon. My heart is broken, you have left me with a wound that I don’t know how to heal. Until I find the words, till we meet again. I will love you forever.”
The family confirmed in a statement that Katlego passed away on Thursday. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the sorrowful news of the passing of our cherished Katlego 'KG' Ranaka on January 23.
“The Ranaka family humbly requests your prayers and respect for their privacy during this profoundly challenging time. Further details regarding her farewell will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.
Katlego will be remembered for the joy and inspiration she brought to the South African entertainment scene.
Manaka Ranaka mourns the death of her daughter Katlego
Image: Via Manaka Ranaka's Instagram
