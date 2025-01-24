This statement was met with opposition from some users, who argued that marrying in community of property demonstrates a deeper commitment to the relationship.
'No matter how much you love each other, don't get married in community of property': Mamokgethi Phakeng
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has sparked a heated debate on social media by warning against getting married in community of property.
Phakeng, who has been married twice, first to Richard Setati from 1988 to 2007 and then to Madimetja Lucky Phakeng in 2012, shared her opinion on the matter on X.
“No matter how much you love each other, do not get married in community of property,” she said.
This statement was met with opposition from some users, who argued that marrying in community of property demonstrates a deeper commitment to the relationship.
However, according to Phakeng, being married in community of property can lead to individuals becoming “stuck” in unhappy marriages.
“I know people who are legally stuck with spouses they’re no longer in love with because of this marriage arrangement. Some have moved out, and some sleep in different bedrooms, but they remain married.
“It’s not at all about trust. In fact, people should only marry in community of property if they have malicious intentions.
“I know way too many people going through it all because of this, including women. Learn or perish.”
Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa responded by suggesting that people should not get married at all. Phakeng clapped back, apparently taking a swipe at Mlotshwa for having multiple children with different women.
“That's also fine. As long as men don't consider their unmarried status as a pass to go about fathering children with different women,” Phakeng said.
This was not received well by Mlotshwa, who said the response hurt him.
“It hurts having people talk about my children, I love my children and l have gone through a lot trying to be a good father to them.”
Phakeng clarified that her statement was not directed at him. She said unmarried people should not use their status as an excuse to have children with multiple partners, instead advocating faithfulness to one's partner regardless of marital status.
“The point is if people say they don’t want marriage, they must still remain faithful to the partners they choose to be with. Being unmarried is no ticket to get involved with multiple people at the same time, behind their backs. I’m sorry but that I will call out, even if it is done by King Charles himself.
“If Penuel used to do that in the past, he must not avoid criticism on the matter. In fact, he should be the one telling other young people the truth — there’s nothing admirable or cool about being unfaithful to a partner who trusts and commits to you.”
