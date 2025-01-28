Once the pinnacle of Cape Town’s social calendar, the Met was synonymous with champagne flutes clinking, heels clicking and daring fashion statements.
But since whisky brand J&B exited as its title sponsor in 2016, the glamour seemed to have taken a back seat. Fast forward to Saturday at Kenilworth Racecourse, where the 163rd running of this storied event unfolded, and Sunday Times The A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs pondered: has the Met got its mojo back?
Join us as we explore the excitement of the day, see how guests embraced this year’s theme Couture Unleashed, and catch exclusive interviews with singer-songwriter Thabsie, former TV and radio personality Jeannie D, Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff and his wife Aimee, Maps Maponyane and Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.
WATCH | The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
It seems the Met has got its mojo back
