Makhadzi offers to pay registration fees for 20 needy students

30 January 2025
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Journalist
Makhadzi says she will help poor students.
Image: Makhadzisa/ Instagram

Award-winning musician Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona has announced that she will be paying registration fees for 20 students struggling to register for the 2025 academic year.

The Ganama hit maker took to social media to share the news, urging interested students to send proof of acceptance from any institution, along with a motivation explaining why they should be chosen.

“Education is the key to success, and I would love to lend a hand to open doors! Let’s build a brighter future together,” she said.

OFFICIAL PUBLIC STATEMENT: Are you a student struggling to register for the 2025 academic year? I would like to assist...

Posted by Makhadzi on Wednesday, January 29, 2025

This generous offer comes at a time when Makhadzi herself has been dealing with financial challenges. A few months ago, she was embroiled in tax-related matters, with reports suggesting she owed Sars R6.6m. However, with the help of a tax consultant, the amount was reduced to R2.7m. 

Makhadzi has been open about her financial struggles, saying that she is working hard to pay off her debt.

“I'm going through a lot, but I believe in myself and my career,” Makhadzi said. “I want to help others achieve their goals, even if it means making sacrifices.”

