This generous offer comes at a time when Makhadzi herself has been dealing with financial challenges. A few months ago, she was embroiled in tax-related matters, with reports suggesting she owed Sars R6.6m. However, with the help of a tax consultant, the amount was reduced to R2.7m.
Makhadzi has been open about her financial struggles, saying that she is working hard to pay off her debt.
“I'm going through a lot, but I believe in myself and my career,” Makhadzi said. “I want to help others achieve their goals, even if it means making sacrifices.”
TshisaLIVE
Makhadzi offers to pay registration fees for 20 needy students
Journalist
Image: Makhadzisa/ Instagram
Award-winning musician Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona has announced that she will be paying registration fees for 20 students struggling to register for the 2025 academic year.
The Ganama hit maker took to social media to share the news, urging interested students to send proof of acceptance from any institution, along with a motivation explaining why they should be chosen.
“Education is the key to success, and I would love to lend a hand to open doors! Let’s build a brighter future together,” she said.
