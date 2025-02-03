In an inspiring story that reads like a Hollywood movie script, award-winning Eastern Cape-born musician-turned SABC senior manager Loyiso Bala has spoken about his surprise career change and how it has paid off, with his MBA qualification proving to be the game-changer.
At 36, Bala stared down a daunting reality: a music career that, despite its successes, was unsustainable in the long haul.
The writing was on the wall — if he did not shift gears, he would spend his 40s scrambling for gigs and watching opportunities evaporate.
“I wasn’t willing to take that risk,” he recalled in a social media post.
“I could already see where things were headed.
“I would likely spend my days blaming the system for why musicians struggle financially.”
Instead of accepting that fate, the award-winning singer took a leap of faith.
He enrolled at HenleyAfrica, where he applied for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), allowing his experience to count towards a postgraduate diploma in business.
“That application was terrifying,” Bala said.
“But I didn’t quit. I graduated and then I went for what seemed impossible — an MBA.”
While studying, he volunteered at TBN Africa as a presenter and producer.
Just before finishing his MBA, he was appointed as channel director.
Three years later, he joined the SABC, leading some of the popular radio stations in the country.
Today, at 45, Bala stands in a career he once thought was out of reach, serving as the SABC Eastern Cape Combo business manager responsible for Umhlobo Wenene and TruFM.
His inspiring reflection resonated with many social media users, who praised his willingness to reinvent himself and take bold steps.
“It’s never too late to start over, to learn, to change paths, or to embrace new opportunities,” Bala said.
“Your past does not define your future. On the other side of fear is growth.”
Daily Dispatch
From mic to boardroom: Loyiso Bala’s inspiring career reinvention
Image: FACEBOOK
Daily Dispatch
