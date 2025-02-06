Lifestyle

WATCH | Lady Du teaches her staff member how to drive

06 February 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Musician Lady Du gives back.
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

In a heartwarming display of kindness and generosity, singer Lady Du has given a staff member a driving lesson in her personal car.

Taking to social media, Lady Du shared a poignant reflection on the experience, highlighting the importance of prioritising people over material possessions which left her fans and followers in awe, showcasing Lady Du's commitment to empowering those around her.

“One of the biggest lessons in my journey of life, is always putting people before material things, today I took one of my staff members for a drive. We were teaching her how to drive, we did it in my personal car,” she wrote.

“I knew she’d be scared to bump it but the real catch here is getting to see herself in a car she can own one day. We don't know what life has for us all but when you can change a person’s perspective of life please do it.” 

