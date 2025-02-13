'I miss you' — Rethabile Khumalo remembers her mother Winnie

Rethabile Khumalo has shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother Winnie Khumalo who died on January 7.
In a poignant Instagram post, the singer, who is the spitting image of her mother, posted a picture of them with the caption: “Mom, you are the most beautiful memory I keep locked in my heart. I miss you.”
Image: Instagram/Winnkay Music
Throughout her career Rethabile had the support of her mother who shared the stage with her for many performances.
At Winnie's memorial service, Rethabile sang a tribute song to her mother. The singer vowed to burn incense for her mother and make her proud.
