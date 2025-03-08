Lifestyle

Malaika's Bongani Nchang is heartbroken over his mother's death

09 March 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Bongani Nchang mourns the passing of his mother
Image: X

Member of the multi-award-winning Afro pop group Malaika Bongani Nchang is mourning the death of his mother, Kedibone Nchang.

Kedibone died on Wednesday in hospital at the age of 74. Her cause of death remains unclear at this stage.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Saturday, Bongani said he was lost for words. “My mother was everything and this phase will remain a wound in me together with the rest of my family. My mom was our hero — we received strength from her when things weren't going our way,” he said.

“In this time of need, may we receive strength to be strong and thanks for the messages of condolences from our friends and my fans. I will share information of the burial in due course.”

