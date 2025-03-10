The comedy scene is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who died on March 7 at the age of 31.
The celebrated comedian, actor, and writer leaves behind a legacy of laughter joy, and unforgettable performances that captivated audiences across the country.
He starred in hit local productions including Walala Wasala, Ashes to Ashes, MTV Shuga, Emoyeni and Netflix's Miseducation.
His accolades include a Savanna Comics’ Choice Newcomer of The Year Award and Comedian of The Year. His writing skills sawhim nominated for a Safta for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting.
Here are memorable film and TV roles he played and on-stage moments we'll never forget:
WATCH | Remembering Ebenhaezer Dibakwane: film and TV roles portrayed by the late actor and comedian
