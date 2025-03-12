‘I’m going to Scotland’: Harrison Ford becomes the face of Glenmorangie Single Malt Whisky
‘Unconventional’ campaign sees Hollywood icon star alongside distillery team
Glenmorangie Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has revealed a new global campaign starring cinematic icon Harrison Ford. Legendary for his countless heroic roles, the Hollywood actor has brought his trademark wry humour to the fore in Once Upon a Time in Scotland, a series of episodic films directed by actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton.
Once Upon a Time in Scotland takes us behind the scenes as Ford journeys to Glenmorangie’s Highland home, to discover the skill and craftsmanship that goes into making each bottle of its complex and elegant whisky.
It sees the actor enjoy the authentic Scottish experience — from getting to grips with the nuances of Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, to bonding with locals over a dram of single malt — all shot in an unconventional, deliberately “off-script” style.
Filmed in the picturesque northeast Highlands of Scotland, the campaign captures the natural beauty of the local area: from the historic distillery in Tain where Glenmorangie has been created for over 180 years, to the 19th century Ardross Castle and the dramatic landscapes surrounding Loch Glass.
WATCH | Even grumpy guys deserve great whisky; watch the first episode in Glenmorangie's ‘Once Upon a Time in Scotland’ series directed by Joel Edgerton.
Appearing alongside Ford are the real Glenmorangie distillery team — who embraced their first experience of acting under the guidance of a global cinematic legend — while the brand’s flagship whiskies, Glenmorangie Original 12 Years Old and Glenmorangie Infinita 18 Years Old, also take on a starring role.
Edgerton’s 12 episodes and hero film are complemented by still images shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. They feature Ford as he’s never been seen before: donning a stylish Scottish kilt designed by streetwear brand Palace.
Caspar MacRae, president and CEO of The Glenmorangie Company, says: “Harrison Ford is the real deal: a true global icon and a genuine whisky lover. It was a dream come true to collaborate on this campaign and welcome him to our home in the Highlands to discover more about Glenmorangie. He is someone who has honed his craft over decades, which gives him a real appreciation for the dedication and skill of our distillery team. Like us, he’s not afraid to laugh at himself — and I think Joel has perfectly captured his authentic warmth, alongside his roguish sense of humour.
“We hope whisky lovers around the world will enjoy exploring the episodes and learning more about the real people and places behind our whiskies, through Harrison’s eyes.”
Ford adds: “I loved working with the team at the distillery — they were all great. The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments. It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious. I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it, because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.”
Director Edgerton says: “I’ve spent my whole life watching commercials that follow an expected format and so I really like it when things are a little disruptive, fun and irreverent. It was nice that we got a chance within the very traditional industry of whisky to get behind the scenes, to subvert the seriousness that often goes into an advertising campaign and have fun with that. I hope that people get to see the short film and the full-length episodes — and enjoy them and share them around.”
Once Upon a Time in Scotland spans online video, connected TV, out-of-home formats, experiential, PR and social media. Six full-length episodes and an array of behind-the-scenes content are available to view on glenmorangie.com, with the rest to be released throughout 2025.
This article was sponsored by Glenmorangie.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.