Holly Rey has bravely shared her secret health battle with fans, revealing a series of hospitalisations and struggles with chronic illness.
The singer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 11, took to Instagram to reveal she has been in and out of hospital since December and detailed her healing journey after being diagnosed with acute kidney injury, also known as renal failure.
In the poignant post, Holly said her condition got to a point where doctors were discussing the possibility of dialysis and transplant.
“Its been a scary time of not knowing what this means. I understand my diabetes and I was having a lot of diabetes fatigue and diabetes-related depression. Now adding this renal failure on top of that and not understanding what that meant,” she said.
She underwent surgery, experienced high blood pressure, has severe anaemia and a permanent insulin pump.
Holly said doctors told her it would take five weeks to three months for her to feel better.
To manage her condition she has had to make significant lifestyle changes.
“I had to become a vegetarian to take the pressure off my kidneys.
“It's been a tough journey. Anyone who lives with a chronic illness will know how difficult it is. You start to feel like people think you’re making things up because you are always sick. I haven’t been able to speak about it without crying until recently.”
Despite the challenges, Holly said she has adopted a positive spirit and was grateful to her friends and family for their unwavering support.
“It’s been hard to not be or feel like myself. But I know it’s a one day, one hour at a time, step by step thing and I am grateful to be alive. I’m grateful to have life, to have friends and family.
“Anyone going through something like this, they are not alone. I’m home, I am OK. Thank you for the love and light you all give me.”
WATCH | 'I am just grateful to be alive': Holly Rey on hospitalisations and finding strength
'It's been a tough journey, anyone who lives with a chronic illness will know how difficult it is'
Journalist
Image: MASI LOSI
