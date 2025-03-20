As guests arrived at the venue, they were greeted by a breathtaking décor set-up that exuded elegance and sophistication.
“I promise I'm sharing all things wedding soon. I woke up feeling like the luckiest woman in the world. Our wedding day was perfect. From the weather to our guests, to the décor, details, everything! I cried the entire day out of joy as I stood at the aisle and a while in I asked my sister: 'Is my makeup OK?' She could not even lie, she was like nope. Best day of our lives,” she wrote.
Here's a glimpse into Natasha's wedding day:
WATCH | A glimpse into Natasha Joubert's dreamy wedding day
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Natasha Joubert via bahamaburgundy_photo
Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert recently tied the knot with her sweetheart Enrico Vermaak and she's given us a sneak peek into the details of her special day.
The stunning bride wore not one, not two, but three exquisite gowns on her wedding day, each one more breathtaking than the last.
As guests arrived at the venue, they were greeted by a breathtaking décor set-up that exuded elegance and sophistication.
“I promise I'm sharing all things wedding soon. I woke up feeling like the luckiest woman in the world. Our wedding day was perfect. From the weather to our guests, to the décor, details, everything! I cried the entire day out of joy as I stood at the aisle and a while in I asked my sister: 'Is my makeup OK?' She could not even lie, she was like nope. Best day of our lives,” she wrote.
Here's a glimpse into Natasha's wedding day:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos