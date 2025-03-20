Lifestyle

WATCH | A glimpse into Natasha Joubert's dreamy wedding day

20 March 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Former Miss SA South Africa Natasha Joubert has officially said “I do” to her partner of nearly nine years Enrico Vermaak.
Image: Instagram/ Natasha Joubert via bahamaburgundy_photo

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert recently tied the knot with her sweetheart Enrico Vermaak and she's given us a sneak peek into the details of her special day.

The stunning bride wore not one, not two, but three exquisite gowns on her wedding day, each one more breathtaking than the last.

As guests arrived at the venue, they were greeted by a breathtaking décor set-up that exuded elegance and sophistication. 

“I promise I'm sharing all things wedding soon. I woke up feeling like the luckiest woman in the world. Our wedding day was perfect. From the weather to our guests, to the décor, details, everything! I cried the entire day out of joy as I stood at the aisle and a while in I asked my sister: 'Is my makeup OK?' She could not even lie, she was like nope. Best day of our lives,” she wrote.

Here's a glimpse into Natasha's wedding day:

