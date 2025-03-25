Supersport presenter Zenande Funani says ‘I do’ to Bucs captain Innocent Maela

The couple exchanged vows on Human Rights Day in Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear) in the Eastern Cape in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela has tied the knot with SuperSport presenter Zenande Funani.
The couple exchanged vows on Human Rights Day in Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear) in the Eastern Cape in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Pictures from the wedding have gone viral on social media, showcasing the couple’s happiness and the beauty of their traditional Xhosa ceremony.
Zenande radiated joy in traditional bridal attire, while Innocent looked dapper in complementary traditional wear.
After the ceremony the ceremony Zenande took to her social media page, writing: “I cannot believe I’m about to marry my best friend. I love and appreciate that man so much.
“He is so excited, and that makes me even more excited. Oh, isthandwa sam. God has been so good to us.”
