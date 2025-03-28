TikTok comedian Thato Joseph Mashifane, popularly known as Sis Maria, has withdrawn his appeal seeking financial assistance to cover outstanding car payments.
Mashifane, who has 1.8-million followers on TikTok, is known for his hilarious short comedy skits, particularly his iconic character Sis Maria.
In a now-deleted Facebook post, Mashifane appealed to his followers to help raise R26,000 to cover three months' worth of car instalments.
“I tried getting help from the company l work with, but they are taking time to give me feedback which gives me no comfort,” he said.
“I have until April 5 before the car could be sold to an auction. My balance is R93,000, but I need R26,000 to bail it out. Three months unpaid arrears, collection fee of the car and storage fee has to be paid this month. If I settle this, I can be able to continue paying my monthly instalments.”
He shared his banking details, inviting those willing to contribute to support him.
'I needed help but not any more': TikTok comedian Sis Maria backtracks on plea for money
However, his plea sparked criticism, which led him to retract his appeal, saying he no longer requires financial assistance.
“I had people advising me on how to deal with my problem which resulted in me deleting the post,” he said in a Facebook video.
“I was looking for help but not anymore. If there’s anyone who’ll be sending the same message just know it’s not me.”
He dismissed claims that his manager contributed to his financial difficulties.
“My manager has nothing to do with this. He has been my guideline since the beginning. I have made a lot of mistakes that I’m still learning, but he has been good. Hands off my manager, please. He doesn’t deserve what you are saying about him.”
He also pledged to return the donations received from those who had already contributed to support him.
Before fame, Mashifane tried to pursue a career in music after losing his job as a security guard. While waiting to be discovered, his social media career made him famous.
“Let's move forward and continue creating content for people to enjoy. Music is also coming this year; there’s a lot of things coming.”
