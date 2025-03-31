‘Life happened. It hurt, I healed’ — Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize breaks her silence

She has been silent on social media since releasing a statement on January 8 addressing the nonpayment of players.
While the future of Royal AM soccer club remains uncertain, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has broken her silence.
Earlier this month the SA Revenue Service (Sars) curator issued a public notice announcing the soccer club will be auctioned off in a bid to recoup a reported R40m tax debt owed by owner MaMkhize.
She has been silent on social media since releasing a statement on January 8 addressing the nonpayment of players.
The businesswoman and reality TV star took to her Instagram stories on Monday to acknowledge the hurt and pain she has endured.
“My side of the story doesn't matter anymore. Life happened. It hurt, I healed. But most importantly, I learned who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit again,” she wrote.
