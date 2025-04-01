Thapelo Molomo has left his SAPS job to pursue a full-time music career.
The talented singer, who holds an honours degree in psychology from the University of Venda, worked as a warrant officer at Brits in the North West for many years, but his first love was the stage.
After being crowned the winner of Idols SA in 2022, Thapelo walked away with a prize package worth more than R1m. However, he continued to juggle his music career with his duties at SAPS.
That was until the demands of his music career became unsustainable, and he had to constantly go on leave.
In October, Thapelo took a leap of faith to pursue music full-time.
“The police service has been a family to me, very supportive. They are supportive of my music career. They indicated they will continue to support me,” Thapelo previously told TshisaLIVE.
Thapelo's decision has paid off as he is now living his dream, performing on a cruise ship and doing what he loves most — singing.
In addition to his singing duties, Thapelo has also been promoted to production manager on the ship.
While being away from his loved ones can be challenging, Thapelo is grateful for technology that has made it easier for him to stay connected.
His motivation for working hard is his three-year-old daughter.
“It's not easy, but I encourage myself. I'm here to work for her and take her to schools I never went to and save up for her future. I believe that's what fathers need to do, work hard for their children to better their future.”
Here's why Thapelo Molomo quit the SAPS to pursue a full-time music career
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thapelo Molomo has left his SAPS job to pursue a full-time music career.
The talented singer, who holds an honours degree in psychology from the University of Venda, worked as a warrant officer at Brits in the North West for many years, but his first love was the stage.
After being crowned the winner of Idols SA in 2022, Thapelo walked away with a prize package worth more than R1m. However, he continued to juggle his music career with his duties at SAPS.
That was until the demands of his music career became unsustainable, and he had to constantly go on leave.
In October, Thapelo took a leap of faith to pursue music full-time.
“The police service has been a family to me, very supportive. They are supportive of my music career. They indicated they will continue to support me,” Thapelo previously told TshisaLIVE.
Thapelo's decision has paid off as he is now living his dream, performing on a cruise ship and doing what he loves most — singing.
In addition to his singing duties, Thapelo has also been promoted to production manager on the ship.
While being away from his loved ones can be challenging, Thapelo is grateful for technology that has made it easier for him to stay connected.
His motivation for working hard is his three-year-old daughter.
“It's not easy, but I encourage myself. I'm here to work for her and take her to schools I never went to and save up for her future. I believe that's what fathers need to do, work hard for their children to better their future.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos