Three years down, a lifetime to go — Tamaryn Green and husband celebrate their anniversary

03 April 2025
Joy Mphande
Former Miss SA and Miss Universe 2018 first runner-up Tamaryn Green and her husband Zesimdumise ‘Ze’ Nxumalo mark a milestone in their relationship.
Image: Instagram/Tamaryn Green via Christine Wedding Photographer

Former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband Zesimdumise are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 and have been going strong since, celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, Tamaryn took to her social media timeline to express her love and gratitude for her husband.

“Three years since we said 'I do'. Happy anniversary my love,” she wrote.

In February, the couple welcomed their first child.

Tamaryn took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby girl, giving her fans a glimpse of her tiny hands.

“Our first Valentine's Day as a family of three,” Tamaryn captioned the post.

In another post, Tamaryn shared a picture of a flower bouquet with a sweet message from her husband, which read: “Happy Valentine's Day, baby. Thank you for our little girl. Now I have two favourite girls. Love you.”

