Mzansi Act Now and celebrities to protest against rape in Matatiele

Mzansi Act Now Foundation, Kwela Tebza, DJ Bongz, Khuzani, Zee Nxumalo, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Lady Du, Jumbo and Lee Mahabi are supporting a protest on Saturday in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, against rape and child abuse.
The protest follows the rape of a seven-year-old girl at a private school in Matatiele last year.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mzansi Act Now chairperson Tebogo Lerole expressed shock, outrage and sadness, saying rape is a heinous crime that violates a person’s physical and emotional wellbeing. It’s unacceptable that women and children were subjected to such brutality.
“To prevent such atrocities we need to work together to create a society that values and respects women and children.”
Tebogo said this requires:
- educating people about consent, boundaries and healthy relationships;
- creating safe spaces for all;
- promoting gender equality and challenging patriarchal norms;
- supporting organisations that provide services to victims of violence and abuse;
- encouraging men to speak out against violence and abuse; and
- strengthening laws and policies to protect women and children.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Bongz
DJ Bongz said there's a message they need to send out to perpetrators, that their actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. “You have caused irreparable harm to innocent people and you must be held accountable. Seek help to address your issues and work towards becoming a positive force in society.”
Tebogo said celebrities and influencers could play a significant role in raising awareness about this issue by sharing their own experiences and stories, amplifying the voices and stories of victims and survivors — using their platforms to educate and raise awareness.
Supporting organisations that work to prevent violence and abuse, encouraging their followers to take action and to get involved, would also help.
