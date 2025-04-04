Sport superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is head over heels in love with her French husband Nicholas “Papa Joy” Pitaud, who has been showering her with love and attention from across the globe.
'He's so romantic': Mama Joy gets roses from husband all the way from France
Image: MamaJoy Chauke/ X
Sport superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is head over heels in love with her French husband Nicholas “Papa Joy” Pitaud, who has been showering her with love and attention from across the globe.
The latest gesture that left her smitten was when he sent her flowers from France to South Africa.
“I was surprised when I received the flowers,” Mama Joy told TimesLIVE. “He went to the florist shop and they brought them to me. It was a surprise to me as I'm not used to receiving flowers, but he's doing it after all. It's a dream come true to have him.”
Mama Joy, 51, and Papa Joy, 50, met during the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023. They got married in September last year in a traditional Xitsonga wedding.
Despite the distance between them, Mama Joy said constant communication has made their long-distance relationship feel seamless.
“I don't feel the distance. We are only unable to touch each other, but we do other things together. We share everything we do every day. If I want to see him, we video call. We talk for more than three hours during the day.”
Mama Joy gushed about how romantic Papa Joy is, saying he shares everything he does with her, making her feel like they are together. “He taught me what love looks like. Now I know how to love. He has shown me how to love someone and I was able to love him back. It feels good. It's my first time to have a man like him.”
As the couple navigate their cultural differences, Mama Joy said getting used to French food has been the biggest challenge. “I remember when I was in France, there's a lot of food I didn't like. His mom made medium-rare beef and it didn't look well-cooked. It seemed as if I didn't like their food, but I know how to cook their food now because she taught me how to cook different dishes.”
Despite the cultural differences, Mama Joy said they have no issues with language barriers as they communicate in English.
As for having children, she said they haven't discussed it yet. “For now, we are not talking about having children. We are enjoying life together and other things together — and sexually, we are happy.”
Papa Joy will visit South Africa again in September and December for their birthdays.
