Bathabile Dlamini sets the record straight about her latest glow-up

TimesLIVE reached out to Dlamini to learn more about her procedure, however she refused to comment.
“I must express my discomfort with the focus on my personal life, particularly the aspects you mentioned,” she said. “It’s crucial to acknowledge that the narratives surrounding African women often highlight our experiences in government, and I find it concerning when that perspective extends to our personal lives after leaving office.
“Your journey continues to do what patriarchy and misogyny has done to me and I really don’t want to retaliate through you, maybe because thinking that you have been sent by men or women that have changed and adopted an attitude to ridicule me.”
She added: “Where were you if you really cared for me when I was going through commissions of inquiry cases and R2m fines? Where were you when the post office struggled to pay grants, as I had said before?”
In 2022, the state proved that the former social development minister was guilty of perjury for allegedly giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.
Dlamini is not the only politician prioritising her looks. Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, 55, has shared her beauty secrets with the public, revealing her favourite health and beauty products from Forever. She invited those interested in learning about the products to contact her.
“In case you've been wondering how I keep fit with no sickness or disease, I enjoy my aloe gel in the morning. I use aloe heat before I exercise; it is very smooth, and you don't have to rub it in; you just apply it,” Mkhwebane said in the video.
“I also use aloe gel in case I get a rash or mosquito bites. I use Forever Tooth Gel for my teeth — no fluoride, no preservatives. All Forever Living aloe vera products don't have preservatives. I use these products myself, and I'm also a business owner. I make extra income. If you're interested, inbox me.”
Meanwhile, former minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu, 66, has taken to social media to document her fitness journey through workout videos, showcasing her commitment to health and wellness.
In one video, she's heard saying “no pain, no gain” as she pushes through a workout.
“I'm still here and shaping up. Winter bodies are made in summer. Life is what you make of it; your health is what you make of it. Fat does not rest while invading your body. Do not allow it to set in. Get rid of it,” another post read.
Bathabile Dlamini sets the record straight about her latest glow-up
Former ANCWL leader undergoes anti-ageing procedure to smooth out wrinkles
Journalist
Image: Screenshot/ drsandidyonase
Former ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has joined the list of South African politicians focusing on their health and beauty.
In a recent Instagram video by Dr Sandi Medical Aesthetics, Dlamini was seen undergoing a wrinkle-relaxing injection treatment to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. According to the clinic, the non-invasive procedure aims to provide a more youthful appearance without surgery.
“These injections work by temporarily relaxing the facial muscles responsible for creating expression lines, resulting in a more youthful and refreshed appearance,” the post read.
