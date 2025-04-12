Struggling legendary actress Nandi Nyembe is grateful for the support she's been receiving from the public.
This week, Adulting actress Gugu Xofa and retired footballer Teko Modise revealed they'll be doing a donation drive for Nandi, set to take place on May 10 at Mndeni in Soweto.
A video clip of Nandi thanking the public for the love and support she has received has gone viral.
“Mina ngiyajabula ngezinto eningiyenzayalo zona angathi ngingandiza-Rainbow Team Foundation, baningi badingayo kanje kodwa mina sengiwu'namba one (I'm happy with what you are doing for me. I feel like flying. Rainbow Team Foundation, there's a lot of help out there),” she said.
Gugu Xofa, who stars alongside Nandi on Showmax's Adulting, said they'll be working with the Rainbow Team Foundation and would love the public to participate by supporting the actress with donations.
“It's very important to come together for her and support her during this time. Mam' Nandi has done a lot in shaping the creative arts industry, from the days on CCV in the 90s. So, it's heartbreaking to see and hear from her asking for assistance. She's our queen. We urge South Africans to continue supporting her,” she said.
Legendary actress Nandi Nyembe grateful for the support
Entertainment reporter
Image: X
