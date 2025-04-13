Lifestyle Editors Choice

IN PICS | Comedians recognised at Comics Choice Comedy Awards

By VELI NHLAPO - 13 April 2025
Celeste Ntuli won the Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Stand-up comedians were recognised for their talent at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards ceremony at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg on Saturday night. 

Here are some of the moments that were captured by photographer Veli Nhlapo:

Winners of the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sifiso Nene won at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mpho Popps with Celeste Ntuli won the Comedian of the Year Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mashabela Galane at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
King Flat winner of Joe Mafela Award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sifiso Nene winner choice award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

