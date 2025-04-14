Lifestyle

WATCH | A glimpse into Candice’s traditional wedding

14 April 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
TV personality Candice Modiselle is offically off the market.
Image: SUPPLIED

Candice Modiselle shared a glimpse into her traditional wedding with her partner Sechaba.

Renowned events planner Maureen “Nono” Skosana of Nono Events was responsible for their traditional wedding, which was a celebration of the Tswana culture.   

“How does one sum up the majesty of such a moment? Far too much to be grateful for this season. A little over a month ago, two families gathered for an intimate Magadi luncheon celebration, bringing my best friend and I one step closer to “I do”,” she captioned the post. 

Tumelo Candice Sello on Instagram: "How does one sum up the majesty of such a moment?🥹♥️ Far too much to be grateful for this season. A little over a month ago, 2 families gathered for an intimate Magadi luncheon celebration, bringing my best friend and I one step closer to “I do”. My thank yous and acknowledgments are many: @nono_events I love and honour you and the team. Your work is incomparable, truly. 🥹♥️ @botlhe_m @tastesbuds_and_co your catering was impeccable my love. Thank you! @sewingwithjesusandjo 🙌🏽🙌🏽 This garment we cooked up? No words! ♥️ My sisters @cerenity_mgf who ministered perfectly and powerfully in worship. I honour you. @mlindazwelogistics thank you for the brilliant sound! Stunning bridal makeup by my girl @makolemade 🤍 @powerwarocka for the dance entertainment. 😭 What a blessing. @ashton_bpt, each frame captured to perfection!🫶🏽 Lastly, to my FAMILY, I LOVE YOU! @refilwemodiselle @bontle.modiselle my anchors, you mean the world to me my girls. That’s all I can say for now. GOD IS GOOD!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Blessed and best regards, Tumelo Candice Sello (formerly Modiselle) 😄🥰🥹"
