Candice Modiselle shared a glimpse into her traditional wedding with her partner Sechaba.
Renowned events planner Maureen “Nono” Skosana of Nono Events was responsible for their traditional wedding, which was a celebration of the Tswana culture.
“How does one sum up the majesty of such a moment? Far too much to be grateful for this season. A little over a month ago, two families gathered for an intimate Magadi luncheon celebration, bringing my best friend and I one step closer to “I do”,” she captioned the post.
WATCH | A glimpse into Candice’s traditional wedding
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
