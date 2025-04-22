Renowned gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad is set to host the Kingdom Mandate Revival .
The recorded concert will take place on May 3 at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni to mark the beginning of a soul-stirring journey of worship, inspiration and spiritual renewal.
Dumi, a multi award-winning singer-songwriter, has been a beacon of inspiration in the gospel music scene. He has captivated audiences with his albums including Calvary and earned many accolades.
Dumi is known for songs including Ukuhlala Kuye, Ulwandle and Mbize.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said: “The Kingdom Mandate Revival promises to blend soulful worship with community connection, offering an unparalleled experience that invites audiences from all walks of life to partake in a transformative journey of faith and celebration.”
The highly anticipated event follows the successful Kingdom Mandate Talent Search held in Durban in February to identify gifted vocalists to join the new group, Kingdom Worshippers.
“The talented artists will accompany me, bringing their voices together to create a powerful and uplifting gospel experience.”
Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad is excited to host the ‘Kingdom Mandate Revival’
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Renowned gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad is set to host the Kingdom Mandate Revival .
The recorded concert will take place on May 3 at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni to mark the beginning of a soul-stirring journey of worship, inspiration and spiritual renewal.
Dumi, a multi award-winning singer-songwriter, has been a beacon of inspiration in the gospel music scene. He has captivated audiences with his albums including Calvary and earned many accolades.
Dumi is known for songs including Ukuhlala Kuye, Ulwandle and Mbize.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said: “The Kingdom Mandate Revival promises to blend soulful worship with community connection, offering an unparalleled experience that invites audiences from all walks of life to partake in a transformative journey of faith and celebration.”
The highly anticipated event follows the successful Kingdom Mandate Talent Search held in Durban in February to identify gifted vocalists to join the new group, Kingdom Worshippers.
“The talented artists will accompany me, bringing their voices together to create a powerful and uplifting gospel experience.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos