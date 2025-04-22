Legendary actress Nandi Nyembe to be honoured

Soweto to honour and appreciate the legendary actress Nandi Nyembe.

Nandi Nyembe revealed to South Africans that she has fallen on hard times. The 55-year-old actress, who is wheelchair-bound, recently opened up about her hardships in a heart-wrenching video shared by Masingita Masunga of the Above Normal Foundation.

This week, TshisaLIVE can reveal that Nyembe will be honoured on April 28, at a ceremony at Disoufeng in Soweto.

Nyembe told TshisaLIVE that she's grateful for the outpouring of love and support for her situation: “South Africans have come out for me to help me, and I'm out of words with the forever love and support — they heard my plea, and I'm looking forward to the event next week.”

Disoufeng shared on it's social page: “A toast to life: honouring the legendary Mam’ Nandi Nyembe. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon as we raise our glasses to the incredible life and legacy of Mam’ Nandi Nyembe — a true icon of South African television, film and theatre. Her powerful performances have shaped our stories and touched countless lives. Now it’s our turn to show appreciation. Your presence and support will go a long way in making this celebration as meaningful as the woman we are honouring. Whether it’s lending a helping hand, bringing something special to the table, or simply showing up to uplift her legacy — every bit of love shared makes a difference. Let’s come together, in true Mzansi style, to honour one of our own — while she can feel the love, hear the applause, and see the smiles she’s inspired for decades.”