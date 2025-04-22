Viewers of Moja Love's controversial reality TV show Isencane Lengane are calling for the show's cancellation due to its alleged depiction of abuse.
The show follows the lives of a young married couple, Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi, who got married when they were teenagers.
A recent episode sparked outrage among viewers, with many raising concerns about the couple's alleged toxicity.
It's not the first time viewers have expressed outrage about the airing of the show. In January 2023 the couple was seen involved in a heated argument, with Dlamuka becoming violent.
The channel said they “intervened as the incident was happening” and contacted the police, who gave Msomi the option to open a case against her partner, which she declined.
Head of channel at Moja Love, Bokani Moyo, said airing the episode was a way to depict what was happening in communities today: “As a channel, we take violence of any sort seriously, and we do not condone or support GBV in any way. It was important to air this episode of Isencane Lengane, as it is our social responsibility to educate our audiences and mirror what is happening in our communities.”
Moja Love was later allegedly fined R50,000 by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa for airing an episode of Isencane Lengane that depicted domestic violence.
Despite growing concerns the show is now on its seventh season. Many have accused the show of glorifying its toxicity to improve ratings.
POLL | Should Moja Love cancel its 'Isencane Lengane' show?
The domestic violence has upset viewers, but the channel says it is reflecting what takes place in SA communities
Image: Moja Love website
