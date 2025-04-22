WATCH | A glimpse into Anele Mdoda’s traditional wedding ceremony

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has tied the knot with Bonelela "Buzza" James, a respected lawyer and Xhosa royal from the AbaThembu tribe.
The couple exchanged vows in a private traditional ceremony surrounded by close family and friends amidt vibrant Xhosa cultural elements.
Social media was abuzz with congratulations after photos of the ceremony surfaced online.
Guests, including her close friend author Khaya Dlala, took to their timelines to share moments from the special day.
Their relationship had been making headlines since 2024, and things heated up when Anele flashed a diamond ring at the screening of The Last Ranger in Johannesburg and at the Oscars.
During her appearance on Lasizwe Dambuza's Awkward Dates on YouTube, Anele had tongues wagging.
When asked why she had a ring on her finger, she responded “because I'm married”.
