Moja Love responds to controversy surrounding ‘Isencane Lengane’
Journalist
Image: Moja Love website
Moja Love has issued a statement in response to social media backlash regarding a recent episode of the reality show Isencane Lengane.
The show, now in its seventh season, follows the lives of a young couple, Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi, who married when they were teenagers.
A recent episode sparked outrage among viewers, with many raising concerns about the couple's toxicity.
According to Moja Love, Isencane Lengane is designed to contribute to the discourse on GBV and societal ills, with the aim of raising awareness and promoting positive change.
Moja Love said they are committed to providing psychological support to affected members, including Thando, who was affected by the events depicted in the show and would continue to offer support.
“It is important to note that the show is a reality show which reflects, explores and raises awareness and contributes to the discourse on gender-based violence (GBV) and societal ills. The channel has through many of its social justice programmes played a pivotal role in shaping discourse and contributing positively in society,” read the statement.
“GBV is an endemic in this country and thus it is important to have a conversation including solutions to combat and confront such an endemic, not only behind the scenes but also in social settings, as it is currently transpiring on social media.
“While the episode aired on Sunday, April 20, is upsetting to the some viewers, which the channel takes note of and does not take lightly, it does not incite and/or promote GBV. The channel has and continues to offer psychological support to Thando, affected members and has done so in the past and will continue to do so.”
