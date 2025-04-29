In today's fast-paced world, finding moments to disconnect and enjoy quality entertainment can feel like a luxury. That’s why Daily Dispatch is delighted to offer new subscribers an opportunity to enjoy the big screen, on us.
When you subscribe to Daily Dispatch Digital for just R49 per month for six months, you'll receive two complimentary movie tickets each month for three consecutive months!
That's a total of six free cinema experiences to enjoy however you choose; a romantic date night with your partner, quality family time with the kids, a fun outing with friends, or simply some well-deserved alone time absorbed in storytelling on the big screen.
This offer is available exclusively to the first 500 new subscribers. Don't miss your chance to combine the value of reliable digital news with the joy of big-screen entertainment.
In addition to your monthly movie tickets, all new subscribers will be entered into a draw to stand a chance to win ten tickets to a VIP pre-screening experiences, complete with movie snacks and treats worth R2000. Ts & Cs apply. Call our dedicated subscription line at (043) 702 2239/40 or click here to subscribe online now: https://www.dailydispatch.co.za/buy/
Below are some of the current blockbusters that you could enjoy if you sign up to Daily Dispatch Digital now for only R49pm!
1. A Working Man
A heartwarming and inspiring story, A Working Man follows an ordinary man who’s forced to reevaluate his life after a sudden job loss. As he learns to navigate the world of unemployment, he discovers the true value of friendship, resilience, and finding your own path. A feel-good movie for those who appreciate the quiet strength of everyday heroes.
Opens 28 March 2025
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKTx5KHOdCI
Escape to the Cinema with the Daily Dispatch Digital Subscription Offer!
A Special Invitation to Pause, Play, and Be Entertained
In today's fast-paced world, finding moments to disconnect and enjoy quality entertainment can feel like a luxury. That’s why Daily Dispatch is delighted to offer new subscribers an opportunity to enjoy the big screen, on us.
When you subscribe to Daily Dispatch Digital for just R49 per month for six months, you'll receive two complimentary movie tickets each month for three consecutive months!
That's a total of six free cinema experiences to enjoy however you choose; a romantic date night with your partner, quality family time with the kids, a fun outing with friends, or simply some well-deserved alone time absorbed in storytelling on the big screen.
This offer is available exclusively to the first 500 new subscribers. Don't miss your chance to combine the value of reliable digital news with the joy of big-screen entertainment.
In addition to your monthly movie tickets, all new subscribers will be entered into a draw to stand a chance to win ten tickets to a VIP pre-screening experiences, complete with movie snacks and treats worth R2000. Ts & Cs apply. Call our dedicated subscription line at (043) 702 2239/40 or click here to subscribe online now: https://www.dailydispatch.co.za/buy/
Below are some of the current blockbusters that you could enjoy if you sign up to Daily Dispatch Digital now for only R49pm!
1. A Working Man
A heartwarming and inspiring story, A Working Man follows an ordinary man who’s forced to reevaluate his life after a sudden job loss. As he learns to navigate the world of unemployment, he discovers the true value of friendship, resilience, and finding your own path. A feel-good movie for those who appreciate the quiet strength of everyday heroes.
Opens 28 March 2025
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKTx5KHOdCI
2. Warfare
In Warfare, two soldiers from opposing sides of a brutal war must form an unlikely alliance when they are forced to survive behind enemy lines. This gripping film explores the human cost of conflict, showcasing the bonds that can form even in the darkest times. A heart-pounding drama that doesn’t shy away from the realities of war.
Opens 11 April 2025
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfar28ahG-E
3. The King of Kings
A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.
Opens 18 April 2025
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRChptHb82w
*Click here to view the Movies@ schedule at Hemingways
Support Local Journalism PLUS Enjoy Premium Entertainment. It’s a win-win!
Terms and Conditions of Subscription Offer
1. This offer applies to NEW subscribers who subscribe for 6 months via monthly debit order to the entry level Daily Dispatch DIGITAL subscription package and receive two movie tickets a month for three months from April to June 2025.
2. To receive the monthly movie tickets the debit order deduction should be received by the Daily Dispatch during the month in question.
3. The Daily Dispatch DIGITAL offer includes unlimited access to articles, e-editions (Daily Dispatch), daily and weekly email newsletters, and ability to comment on articles.
4. Movie tickets will be supplied as digital vouchers by the Daily Dispatch subscription team.
5. Tickets are only redeemable at the following participating cinemas; Movies@ at Hemingways Casino in East London, Ster-Kinekor at Baywest, and Nu Metro Boardwalk in Gqeberha.
6. The complimentary tickets can be redeemed to watch any movie that is screened at the participating cinemas.
7. For local movie screening times, please contact the participating cinema in your area.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos