Rachel Kolisi recounts her harrowing experience in Cape Town fires evacuation
Image: Rachel Kolisi/ Instagram
Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, has shared her experience during the raging fires in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) in Cape Town.
A huge wildfire spread in the Upper Tokai and Silvermine sections of TMNP on Friday evening, prompting road closures and the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Rachel took to her timeline to share her experience with her family.
“The season that keeps giving. We are all safe (thank God), our home is safe. So grateful for our firefighters, community and especially Carli-ann Smith and Dale — honestly no way I would have managed the past 24 hours without you. Exhausted and hope I’m not speaking too soon but I think the worst is over.”
