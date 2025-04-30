Deep house DJ Vinny Da Vinci is to celebrate his three-decades career in the music business with a party set in Rosebank.
Vinny Da Vinci, real name Vincent Motshegoa, is known for his deep house music compilations and productions.
He told TshisaLIVE his musical journey has been a rollercoaster ride since the beginning, with ups and downs, “but mostly a lot of ups”.
“I love the game and have a lot of passion for it. I am because of the game. Every time I’m behind the decks, for me it’s some sort of celebration. I thank God for all this. The fans as well for the support.”
The 51-year-old will participate at the Hendrick's Gin pandemonium party on May 30 at Obscura Bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
“It’s mainly house music (a mix of deep and soulful house with a pinch on percussive Afro house). Any surprises? Most definitely, I don’t normally plan my sets.
“I sometimes prefer the vibe of the party to lead me. It works for me and the crowd. I’ve worked with Tymon for many years and his parties are always a vibe. Whatever I'll be playing will be a reflection of my 30 years on the music scene.”
DJ Vinny Da Vinci reflects on three decades in the music industry
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
